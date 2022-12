AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open.

The camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp is available for ages 6 to 12, and the cost is $20 per child.

Children who attend the camp will learn about how animals have adapted to survive winter.

To register for the camp, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.