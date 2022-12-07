Amarillo College 1 of 3 colleges to receive Texas Pathways RODEO award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it is one of three recipients of a Recognition of Dedication to Educational Outcomes (RODEO) Award.

The RODEO awards recognizes colleges for their work related to implementation and scaling of the Texas Pathways strategy.

“These colleges are deeply engaged with the network of Texas colleges, have CEO’s who deeply support the guided pathways work their campus, and show remarkable success in the growth of key performances metrics correlated with student completion,” announced TSA.

TSA also added that Amarillo College ranks in the top 15 colleges for incoming students who:

complete math in, Year 1

complete reading in Year 1

complete writing in Year 1

