Amarillo Civic Center closing sections due to sewer line failure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Civic Center has temporarily closed sections due to a failed original cast iron sewer main line.

The sewer line failure impacts the northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum.

Amarillo city officials say the area will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove and replace the failed sewer line.

Areas affected by the repair project include restrooms and concession stands on the northeast side.

Amarillo City officials say all scheduled events will still happen as planned, although restrooms will not be available to attendees of Amarillo Wranglers games, the Amarillo College graduation ceremony and performances of “The Nutcracker.”

The repair project will require an eight-foot-deep open trench across the parking lot on the east side. Northbound and southbound traffic will be blocked during the repair project.

