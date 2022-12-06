White Deer Skellytown Lighthouse Pantry benefits from ‘Together We Can’ Food Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The White Deer-Skellytown Lighthouse Pantry Will Benefit from this year’s Together We Can Food Drive.

The Pantry started in 2004 and serves both the communities of White Deer and Skellytown.

The pantry serves around 70 families every month. This year, supply shortages and inflation have caused an increased need for the pantry.

Your donation to the Together We Can Food Drive will serve these families in the Panhandle.

“We furnish most of our food through them. It is an economical way for us to fill our shelves. They have had some shortages this season, so I would encourage everyone to give either a monetary donation or canned goods to the High Plains Food Bank,” said Peggy Chaney, a member of the White Deer-Skellytown Lighthouse Pantry.

The pantry relies on the community and volunteers to support their neighbors in need.

“Personally I think it’s a really big thing to see how me as a student is helping benefit all these people around my community that really need it, and it’s really special that we have something like this here in our hometown,” said Grace means.

You can help by donating to the Together We Can Food Drive.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.