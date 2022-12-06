Welcome home party for the Lady Buffs, NCAA DII National Champions

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Buffs landed in Amarillo this afternoon and made their way, with police escort, down to Canyon to a huge crown waiting for them outside of the First United Bank Center, to welcome them and the trophy home to West Texas A&M.

“This is things you dream about and you aspire to. It’s an idea you have in your mind and you would love to do it, but to actually let it, see it happen, it’s just again speechless. I wish I had more words for you guys, but I don’t know, I am just trying to take it in with these girls, love on each other, and just be so proud of what they’ve accomplished,” said WT volleyball head coach and AVCA Coach of the Year, Kendra Potts.

WT defeated Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday 3-1 to capture the NCAA Division II National Championship title. Only two games awy from the championship match last year, they made sure they were prepared this season.

“This year I think we were seasoned and we were ready to go. Last year, it was a really great experience and we got to see and feel things outs. We got to see what the big stage was all about and this year, we were ready to go and take it,” said National Tournament MVP, Torrey Miller.

Coming in as the underdog, and the No. 9 seed, the Lady Buffs were not expected to bring home the trophy, but they proved everyone wrong.

“We’re very, very proud of every single on of these girls, they gave it their all. And we brought it back to Canyon,” said AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year, Casey Shingler.

