U.S. Navy providing Bell Helicopter a $75 million contract

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Navy has awarded Bell Helicopter a $75 million contract.

53 percent of the work involved in the contract will be taking place in Amarillo, with a total of 99 percent being done in Texas.

The project involves improvements to several CV-22 Helicopters, as well as making maintenance kits and spare parts for the future.

The project is expected to be completed in June of 2025.

