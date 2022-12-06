Who's Hiring?
TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is set to host a virtual public workshop over enhanced mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The workshop will provide an opportunity for people to learn about rural public transportation for seniors and people with disabilities from local transit providers.

Counties that will be apart of this are Archer, Baylor, Briscoe, Childress, Clay, Collingsworth, Cooke, Cottle, Dickens, Donley, Foard, Hall, Hardeman, King, Knox, Montague, Motley, Throckmorton, Wheeler, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young.

The goal of this program is to provide federal funds to public and private nonprofit entities for the transportation of elderly individuals or people with disabilities.

The public is encouraged to send in comments that they would like to be included in the record, and all comments must be received by Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

To join the webinar, click here.

