Snack Pak 4 Kids Amarillo pack over 10,000 Christmas snack packs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids Amarillo are prepping and packing over 10-thousand snack packs for students to have over the holidays.

Weekends can be unpredictable for some students who are experiencing food insecurity.

During the week meals may be provided at school but many students have limited access to meals during the weekend so these Christmas snack packs are specifically made for the long three-week Christmas break.

“Christmas break is very difficult for our students so we do all this extra work to make sure our students have the food over the long Christmas break next week we will send home a bag on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Then we will do a drive thru on January second”, said Dyron Howell, Executive Director Snack Pak 4 Kids Amarillo.

Students will begin seeing the blue snack totes in the hallway and know Christmas break won’t mean going hungry.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.