Randall High School Band Director uses counseling degree to help students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall High School’s Band Director uses counseling degree to enhance her ability to be a resource to students.

“I decided to go back to school and get my master’s in counseling. I had so many students that would come to me with a variety of issues and different needs that I didn’t feel like I was able to meet,” says Ginger Denney, Director of Bands at Randall High School.

Denney decided to go back to school to obtain a degree in counseling to use alongside her other degree. She believes that using them together helps her to connect better with her students.

“I didn’t know exactly how to guide them correctly or what to say to them. I feel like it has enabled me to really start off the year knowing that there are some needs that these kids need to have met and I kind of work my classroom around that,” says Denney

One of her students says, the bond the students share with Denney, along with her counseling degree, help them to confide in her.

“A lot of us have very much big trust issues, and going to someone that we don’t know and don’t ever see is really hard to just open up and tell them what we’re going through. But with Denney, since she has been with us since sixth grade or since Westover, we’ve seen her every day,” says Barbara Velo, Senior Drum Major at Randall High School.

Denney says there was a final event that pushed her to get an additional degree.

“The final thing is there was a student that I had that had a pretty big life event that happened and I watched them struggle through that and i felt completely helpless. That kind of pushed me to go, I need more knowledge. I need more education,” says Denney.

She hopes to motivate other educators to pursue further knowledge to benefit students.

“I would encourage anyone to seek out additional information for anything that you would need to help kids out,” says Denney.

Denney says that since receiving her counseling degree, she has become a better resource for her students.

Denney says, “In my teaching now, as we approach those moments, I can start guiding the entire class through that and if kids need extra help, my door’s always open, and it’s usually always full.”

