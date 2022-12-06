Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Prosecution files 300+ charges against alleged Club Q shooter

Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The person accused of gunning down patrons at a popular Colorado Springs nightclub is now facing more than 300 charges for his alleged crimes.

Anderson Lee Aldrich made his first physical court appearance Tuesday, more than two weeks after the Nov. 19 massacre at Club Q that left five dead and countless wounded. He previous appeared before a judge via video on Nov. 23. During that video appearance, Aldrich was slumped over in a chair, slow to answer the judge and mumbling when speaking. He appeared more alert during Tuesday’s proceedings.

Formal charges were filed against the suspect Tuesday and include first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and bias-motivated crimes, among others. The full list can be viewed below.

All previous Club Q coverage can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school
Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor...
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety sis et to host a virtual public workshop over enhanced...
TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program
TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with...
VIDEO: TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home
Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are putting on a Hoof Prints...
Center City of Amarillo and the AQHA to put on Hoof Prints decorating contest