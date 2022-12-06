Who's Hiring?
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home

Joshua Goen, 43
Joshua Goen, 43(Gaines County Sheriff's Office)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple agencies served a search warrant Tuesday morning at the home of Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has confirmed Goen is in the custody of the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office. Goen is charged with invasive visual recording.

Seagraves Police Chief Romero Guerrero confirmed a federal judge signed the warrant.

The FBI, Seagraves police officers, and Gaines County Sheriff’s deputies were seen going in and out of the administrator’s home.

The Seagraves ISD school board voted to place Goen on paid administrative leave in November when they learned of a multiagency investigation into the administrator.

Daylan Sellers is the acting interim superintendent.

We will continue to keep you updated on this investigation.

He’s held on a $75,000 bond.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation.

Seagraves Independent School District Superintendent Joshua Goen
Seagraves Independent School District Superintendent Joshua Goen(Seagraves ISD)

This is a developing story; check back for updates

