Father charged with murder of 11 month old child

In addition, two other men were arrested for harboring a fugitive which was related to this crime.
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Dylan McKay Oneal has been arrested for capital murder in the death of an eleven month old child.

An investigation began at around 7:45 p.m., on Dec. 5. Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child.

Once deputies arrived at the hospital they were told that the 11 month old had died. The Criminal Investigations Division responded and led the investigation into the child’s death.

The investigation showed that the child was in the custody of the biological father,Dylan Oneal, when the incident occurred. It was also found that the father had two more children in his custody.

The investigation continued and the father and the other two children were located in Midland County. In addition, two other men were also arrested for harboring a fugitive which was related to this crime. Those two individuals were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.

No further details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story as more details are known.

