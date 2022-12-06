Coffee Memorial hosting blood drive at ‘Together We Can’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive at the Together We Can Food Drive.

You can find them this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donors will get a limited edition T-shirt, a free entry to the Discover Center and a coupon for a gallon of milk.

They are also hosting a drawing for a $100 Market Street gift card every hour.

If their donation goal is met, Coffee Memorial will also donate $10, per donor to the High Plains Food Bank.

