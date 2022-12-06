Center City of Amarillo and the AQHA to put on Hoof Prints decorating contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are set to put on their annual Hoof Prints horse decorating contest.

Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are asking all Hoof Print horse owners to decorate their horse for the holidays and enter a photo of them for a contest.

The photos will be put on the Center City Facebook page starting Monday, Dec. 12, and people are encouraged to go vote on which one is their favorite.

To enter the contest you can send your photo to chanette@centercity.org by Friday, Dec. 9.

The winner will receive a cash prize donated by Wolflin Square.

Center City started the Hoof Prints project 20 years ago with 10 horses, and now they have 120 throughout the Panhandle.

For more information, click here.

