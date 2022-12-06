The Bridge hosting annual Christmas Reception this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting an annual Christmas Reception this Thursday.

The reception is Dec. 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will have awards and recognition at 5:00 p.m. The reception is at 804 Quail Creek Drive.

The community is invited to celebrate the season and recognize the special gifts for children in the Texas Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.