Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue...
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area.(KLTV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area.

According to officials, on Saturday December 3, at 6:45 p.m., Amarillo police were called at Cimmaron Avenue area on an attempted child abduction.

The victim was approached by an unknown man who forcefully grabbed the child and attempted to leave.

The victim was able to escape the suspect’s grasp and get to safety.

The suspect was described as an unknown race man being approximately 5′10″ tall and weighing 180 pounds.

The victim told officers that the suspect was wearing dark colored clothing and a mask.

If you have any information about this attempted kidnapping, call The Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school
Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor...
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

Latest News

Randall High School’s Band Director uses counseling degree to enhance her ability to be a...
Randall High School Band Director uses counseling degree to help students
The Garden
‘Together We Can’: The Garden providing education and produce to community
The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
The Bridge hosting annual Christmas Reception this Thursday
The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday raffle event on Thursday.
Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting holiday raffle this Thursday