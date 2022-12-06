Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area.

According to officials, on Saturday December 3, at 6:45 p.m., Amarillo police were called at Cimmaron Avenue area on an attempted child abduction.

The victim was approached by an unknown man who forcefully grabbed the child and attempted to leave.

The victim was able to escape the suspect’s grasp and get to safety.

The suspect was described as an unknown race man being approximately 5′10″ tall and weighing 180 pounds.

The victim told officers that the suspect was wearing dark colored clothing and a mask.

If you have any information about this attempted kidnapping, call The Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

