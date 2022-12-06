Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting holiday raffle this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday raffle event on Thursday.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Reed Beverage.

The event will have prizes, complimentary drinks, food, entertainment and a live raffle. Some of the prizes are $1,000 cash, 120 pound beef, a Traeger Wi-Fi pellet grill, gift cards, and more.

The event is free, but raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $20.

The raffle benefits West Texas A&M University Foundation, Amarillo College Foundation, and the Amarillo Area Foundation Thrive Scholarship Program.

