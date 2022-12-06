Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting holiday raffle this Thursday

The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday raffle event on Thursday.
The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday raffle event on Thursday.(KEYU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday raffle event on Thursday.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Reed Beverage.

The event will have prizes, complimentary drinks, food, entertainment and a live raffle. Some of the prizes are $1,000 cash, 120 pound beef, a Traeger Wi-Fi pellet grill, gift cards, and more.

The event is free, but raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $20.

The raffle benefits West Texas A&M University Foundation, Amarillo College Foundation, and the Amarillo Area Foundation Thrive Scholarship Program.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school
Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor...
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

Latest News

The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
The Bridge hosting annual Christmas Reception this Thursday
The Texas Department of Public Safety sis et to host a virtual public workshop over enhanced...
TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program
TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with...
VIDEO: TxDOT to host public workshop over Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program
Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are putting on a Hoof Prints...
Center City of Amarillo and the AQHA to put on Hoof Prints decorating contest