Above normal temps, and maybe rain?

A weak front is stalled about halfway through the area this morning, leading to cooler temperatures up north, and warmer down south. The front will retreat this afternoon, leading to highs in the 60s for most of the area with increasing cloud cover as we go through the day. Winds will be light, around 5-15 out of the southwest. For Wednesday, we could start to see the possibility of showers moving in for a good portion of the area in the afternoon, favoring the southeastern counties. We could see some showers stretch further up north to Amarillo, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The rest of the week looks to stay above normal (54°) with partly sunny skies.

