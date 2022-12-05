Well above normal

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Cloud cover came in just in time overnight to keep morning lows nearly 30 degrees above where they normally are, leading to the possibility of record high-low temperatures! With such a warm start to the day, early morning clearing will allow sunshine to really heat us up today, with highs expected in the low 70s, nearly 20 degrees above normal. Winds will pick up slightly, but thankfully paling in comparison to last week, with westerly winds at 10-20 mph expected. Tonight, temperatures will be down in the 40s with warm weather expected for the remainder of the forecast.

As of right now, rain chances look to possibly return Wednesday night, but confidence is low, so check back often for updates!

