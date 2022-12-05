Who's Hiring?
Traffic changes to start tomorrow on Soncy Rd due to construction

Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow.
Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow.

Texas Department of Transportation said contractors are moving traffic to the new southbound State Loop 335 frontage road on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

The detour will take traffic from old Soncy to the new Soncy, just north of I-40 to SL 335 southbound. Drivers will go north until they are past at the bridge north of Southwest 9th Avenue.

The intersection of S.W. 9th Ave. and the new SL 335 will be open east and west with two-way traffic all the way through the detour.

This will be in place while contractors build the northbound SL 335 frontage road.

