‘Together We Can’: HPFB needs your help to feed more seniors in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ‘Together We Can Food and Fund Drive’ helps many programs the High Plains Food Bank offers such as, The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).

It provides supplemental, nutritious food to senior adults who meet age and income guidelines.

It’s a 25 to 30 pound box of food offered once a month.

“Foods low in sugar, low in sodium that are fit for a senior’s diet, along with the two pound block of commodity cheese, it’s about a $75 value,” said Andrea Johnson, assistant director, HPFB.

The food in these boxes come from the Texas Department of Agriculture, meaning it’s no cost to the food bank.

With inflation, its client base has increased and the 2,070 caseload from the TDA isn’t cutting it.

“We’ve had to start a waitlist for those clients, so where we really need ‘Together We Can’ to kind of help fill that gap is we would love to be able to build a secondary box that we are able to then issue to our waitlist,” said Johnson.

The food bank says to be able to do that and feed more seniors in the area, monetary donations are best.

“We need to be able to strategically buy the proteins, the grains, the low sugar, the low sodium items because when folks donate, they don’t necessarily think about that,” said Johnson.

She also mentions when you consider donating, it costs the food bank $250,000 each month to open its doors and operate and that is not including the costs for food.

If you would like to participate in ‘Together We Can’, click here for more information.

