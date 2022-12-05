Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘Together We Can’: HPFB needs your help to feed more seniors in the Panhandle

The ‘Together We Can Food and Fund Drive’ helps many programs the High Plains Food Bank offers...
The ‘Together We Can Food and Fund Drive’ helps many programs the High Plains Food Bank offers such as, The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ‘Together We Can Food and Fund Drive’ helps many programs the High Plains Food Bank offers such as, The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).

It provides supplemental, nutritious food to senior adults who meet age and income guidelines.

It’s a 25 to 30 pound box of food offered once a month.

“Foods low in sugar, low in sodium that are fit for a senior’s diet, along with the two pound block of commodity cheese, it’s about a $75 value,” said Andrea Johnson, assistant director, HPFB.

The food in these boxes come from the Texas Department of Agriculture, meaning it’s no cost to the food bank.

With inflation, its client base has increased and the 2,070 caseload from the TDA isn’t cutting it.

“We’ve had to start a waitlist for those clients, so where we really need ‘Together We Can’ to kind of help fill that gap is we would love to be able to build a secondary box that we are able to then issue to our waitlist,” said Johnson.

The food bank says to be able to do that and feed more seniors in the area, monetary donations are best.

“We need to be able to strategically buy the proteins, the grains, the low sugar, the low sodium items because when folks donate, they don’t necessarily think about that,” said Johnson.

She also mentions when you consider donating, it costs the food bank $250,000 each month to open its doors and operate and that is not including the costs for food.

If you would like to participate in ‘Together We Can’, click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve...
Reserve deputies activated in Hutchinson County due to rise in burglaries and theft

Latest News

An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor...
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school
More than 130 Texas public school districts including Amarillo, Borger, River Road , Dumas,...
Texas schools participate in new standardized testing system, possibly replacing STAAR