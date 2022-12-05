Texas schools participate in new standardized testing system, possibly replacing STAAR

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than 130 Texas public school districts including Amarillo, Borger, River Road , Dumas, Spearman and Wellington ISD to participate in a new standardized testing system and could be a possible STAAR replacement.

In 2019 state Legislature required Texas Education Agency (TEA) to develop a through-year assessment model as a possible replacement of the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.

This is the first year the TEA is piloting a new standardized testing system for schools. Area districts tell us students were given a shorter test, faster results.

“The fact that we were able to see them so quickly and dive into that data, gives us the opportunity to look at individual test scores and where our children have strengths and weaknesses based upon those scores,” said Melissa Purcell Principal at Borger Intermediate School.

Students will have three testing opportunities throughout the school year covering math, science and social studies.

The new testing model will be used over the next several years to ensure its comparable to STAAR and can be used for state accountability.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.