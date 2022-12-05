Who's Hiring?
Slowly Cooling Down

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very warm day today, we look to repeat the process tomorrow, with highs building into the upper 60′s. Temperatures steadily decline throughout the week, with highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 60′s, with maybe some shower chances returning to the region Wednesday night. As of right now, those shower chances look highest toward the southeastern portion of the panhandle. Highs look to be in the low to mid 50′s by the time the weekend gets here.

