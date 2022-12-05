Roosevelt County to waive dumping fees on Dec. 7-8 to combat illegal dumping

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Portales community is coming together to combat illegal dumping by waiving tipping fees this Wednesday and Thursday.

A press release from Roosevelt County said this is part of a New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant received from the New Mexico Tourism Department.

On Dec. 7 to Dec. 8 from noon to 4:00 p.m., people in the Roosevelt County can drop off trash at the Portales Convenience Center, located at 1230 N. Avon.

The center will accept two pickup loads or own trailer load per household for free these days.

The community can bring items such as household trash, mattresses, furniture, and appliances without freon.

The community can’t bring tires, appliances that hold freon coolant, shingles, and no commercial dumping.

Roosevelt County said illegal dumping on county roads can cause harmful environmental issues, safety hazards, and can also negatively impact neighborhoods.

Fore mor information, call (575) 356-8664.

