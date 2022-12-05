Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.(The Salvation Army in Des Moines, Iowa)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa.

According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle.

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means and we are so grateful,” the post reads.

Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program help provide gifts to children and provide food, shelter and utility assistance to those who need it most.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Officials working on multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve...
Reserve deputies activated in Hutchinson County due to rise in burglaries and theft

Latest News

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested...
Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he’s innocent
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
“I did a giant box over it, and then I started adding flowers coming out of the box,”...
Young kids cover up hateful graffiti with sidewalk chalk