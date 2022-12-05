Hereford Boys, Dumas Girls Win Randall Ruckus Wrestling Meet

106 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Ruiz of Randall

2nd Place - Jose Palacios of Hereford

3rd Place - Tristan Andrade of Canyon West Plains

4th Place - Gavin Chambers of Amarillo

5th Place - Max Burger of Arlington Lamar

6th Place - Lincoln Berg of All Saints Episcopal School

7th Place - Julian Lopez of El Paso Ysleta

8th Place - Isamel Venzor of Canyon West Plains 100 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Serese Guillen of Dumas (Girls)

2nd Place - Jamiyah Blount-Taylor of Amarillo (Girls)

3rd Place - Destiny Castillo of Hereford (Girls)

4th Place - Alexa Aguero of El Paso Hanks (Girls)

5th Place - Yadelyn Gavirio of Dumas (Girls)

6th Place - Karla Marinelarena of Dumas (Girls)

7th Place - Kamara Martinez of Dumas (Girls)

8th Place - Alessandra Camargo of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)

113 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kody Tanimoto of All Saints Episcopal School

2nd Place - Ubaldo Gonzalez of Amarillo

3rd Place - Rylan Jones of Randall

4th Place - Nathan Spangler of Canyon West Plains

5th Place - Francisco Martinez of Hereford

6th Place - Oskar Vasquez of Arlington Lamar

7th Place - Brian Naing of Amarillo Palo Duro

8th Place - Angel Esparza of El Paso Hanks 107 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Judith Sandoval of El Paso Hanks (Girls)

2nd Place - Berkley Funderburg of Dumas (Girls)

3rd Place - Nahim Arenas of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)

4th Place - Alyssa Navarrete of Randall (Girls)

5th Place - Grace Blankenburg of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

6th Place - Yraima Chairez of Dumas (Girls)

7th Place - Kamrie Cox of Dumas (Girls)

8th Place - Tessa Cook of Dumas (Girls)

120 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sean Fearance of Arlington Lamar

2nd Place - Diego Tino of Hereford

3rd Place - Ryder Neely of Canyon West Plains

4th Place - Jaymari Hewitt of El Paso Hanks

5th Place - John Hernandez of Lubbock Monterey

6th Place - Jaycob Banda of Amarillo

7th Place - Sawyer Dumas of Amarillo

8th Place - Samuel Flores of El Paso Ysleta 114 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jazmin Briones of El Paso Hanks (Girls)

2nd Place - Bryce Budd of Amarillo (Girls)

3rd Place - Julianne Marquez of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)

4th Place - Iyana Vallejo of Amarillo (Girls)

5th Place - Kennedi Purcell of Dumas (Girls)

6th Place - Delilah Castillo of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

7th Place - Alexandra Scaggs of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)

8th Place - Jessica Marinelarena of Dumas (Girls)

126 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jose Cervantes of Arlington Lamar

2nd Place - Aaron Munoz of El Paso Bel Air

3rd Place - Yann Kizzee of El Paso Riverside

4th Place - Michael Jesko of Hereford

5th Place - Austin Woodard of Canyon

6th Place - Kevin Carillo of Amarillo Palo Duro

7th Place - Jayden Casillas of El Paso Hanks

8th Place - Will Robertson of All Saints Episcopal School 120 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Angelica Avitia of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)

2nd Place - Novia Castleberry of Amarillo (Girls)

3rd Place - Maira Villarreal of Hereford (Girls)

4th Place - Gracelynn Lawrence of Amarillo (Girls)

5th Place - Braylee Cothrin of Amarillo (Girls)

6th Place - Natalee Keenan of Dumas (Girls)

7th Place - Sophia West of Dumas (Girls)

8th Place - Jadalynn Escarsega of El Paso Riverside (Girls)

12th Place - Sofia Cano of Pampa (Girls)

12th Place - Logan Fowleer of Randall (Girls)

132 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Larry Layman of All Saints Episcopal School

2nd Place - Nathan Bailey of Randall

3rd Place - Logan McHam of Randall

4th Place - Elijah Vasquez of Canyon West Plains

5th Place - Dylan Platts of Randall

6th Place - Isaiah Dudley of Pampa

7th Place - Jacob Perez of El Paso Hanks

8th Place - Jordan Mota of El Paso Bel Air 126 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brianna Ruiz of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)

2nd Place - Zoe Reyes of El Paso Riverside (Girls)

3rd Place - Aaliyah Chairez of Dumas (Girls)

4th Place - Ember Morgan of Dumas (Girls)

5th Place - Mia Alonzo of Hereford (Girls)

6th Place - Micaylah Wagner of Pampa (Girls)

7th Place - Malery Lozano of Dumas (Girls)

8th Place - Daphne Hernandez of Amarillo (Girls)

12th Place - Chaselyn Bownds of Dumas (Girls)

12th Place - Payton Ertl of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

12th Place - Annicia Gonzales of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)

138 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nathaniel Ruiz of Randall

2nd Place - Jaden Valdez of Randall

3rd Place - Brodie Bedford of All Saints Episcopal School

4th Place - Jessie Gomez of Arlington Lamar

5th Place - Shane Ledford of Canyon West Plains

6th Place - Azael Pacheco of El Paso Riverside

7th Place - Alan Ruvalcaba of El Paso Bel Air

8th Place - Ty Hutchison of Amarillo 132 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Emily Loya of Dumas (Girls)

2nd Place - Julia Stevens of Borger (Girls)

3rd Place - Audi Pichardo of Dumas (Girls)

4th Place - Angelique Pacheco of El Paso Riverside (Girls)

5th Place - Mia Rodriguez of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

6th Place - Kelsie Conner of Bushland (Girls)

7th Place - Fatima Khan of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)

8th Place - Ryann Cave of Borger (Girls)

12th Place - Kendra Hernandez of Pampa (Girls)

12th Place - Amberly Tiffin of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

12th Place - Morgan Otero of Hereford (Girls)

144 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - David Mora of Randall

2nd Place - Jose Garcia of El Paso Hanks

3rd Place - Anthony Simpson of Arlington Lamar

4th Place - Logan Gonzales of Amarillo

5th Place - Kevin Perez of El Paso Riverside

6th Place - Albert Galvan of Amarillo

7th Place - Angel Chavez of Canyon West Plains

8th Place - Jacob Bridwell of Pampa 138 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Elaina Morgan of Dumas (Girls)

2nd Place - Myleigh Hammarbeck of Amarillo (Girls)

3rd Place - Jaydin Padilla of El Paso Hanks (Girls)

4th Place - Skylar Calvery of Dumas (Girls)

5th Place - Presley King of Dumas (Girls)

6th Place - Crystal De Avila of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)

7th Place - Valeria Gomez Luna of Dumas (Girls)

8th Place - Nallely Tellez of Hereford (Girls)

12th Place - Karley Swearingen of Canyon (Girls)

12th Place - Maddox Schaming of Amarillo (Girls)

12th Place - Karina Rodriguez of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

150 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carson Heiselman of Randall

2nd Place - Jathan Rodriguez of Pampa

3rd Place - Arturo Lucero of El Paso Riverside

4th Place - Jason Strube of Canyon

5th Place - Zaidyn Samora of Lubbock Monterey

6th Place - Juan Carlos Rodriguez of Amarillo

7th Place - Luis Florez of Hereford

8th Place - Geovany Sanchez of Amarillo Palo Duro 145 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Emma Heaton of Randall (Girls)

2nd Place - Andrea Aguirre of Dumas (Girls)

3rd Place - Amalie Lucero of El Paso Hanks (Girls)

4th Place - Dinae Ramirez of Dumas (Girls)

5th Place - Lilly Bedford of All Saints Episcopal School

6th Place - Symphanie Hernandez of El Paso Riverside (Girls)

157 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Corrales of Lubbock Monterey

2nd Place - Cesar Enriquez of Hereford

3rd Place - Dax Daniel of Arlington Lamar

4th Place - Rudy Flores of Canyon

5th Place - Brayden Gonzales of Amarillo

6th Place - Giancarlo Falcon of El Paso Hanks

7th Place - Jaden Gomez of El Paso Parkland

8th Place - Christopher Davis of El Paso Bel Air 152 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sophia Fernandez of El Paso Hanks (Girls)

2nd Place - Lluvia Lopez of El Paso Riverside (Girls)

3rd Place - Morgan Green of Randall (Girls)

4th Place - Mariana Avalos of Dumas (Girls)

5th Place - Kadence Guardiola of Hereford (Girls)

6th Place - Korbyn Richardson of Amarillo (Girls)

7th Place - Abigail Maxwell of Canyon (Girls)

165 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyler Webb of Amarillo

2nd Place - Gavin Guardiola of Lubbock Monterey

3rd Place - Ray Rodriguez of El Paso Bel Air

4th Place - Nathan Retana of El Paso Parkland

5th Place - Kaleb Gardea of Amarillo

6th Place - Clayton Mattox of Pampa

7th Place - Kanyn Hise of Randall

8th Place - Angel Chavez of El Paso Riverside 165 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - J`Nessa Reynoso of Randall (Girls)

2nd Place - Arayla Archie of Amarillo (Girls)

3rd Place - Jasmine Vick of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)

4th Place - Kayla Cereceres of El Paso Hanks (Girls)

5th Place - Keygan Grubb of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

6th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

6th Place - Vriyhana Pizaro of Dumas (Girls)

8th Place - Brianna Maestas of Borger (Girls)

8th Place - Kylie O`Dell of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

12th Place - M`Kayla McDaniel of Dumas (Girls)

12th Place - Adalis Barrientes of Hereford (Girls)

175 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Azariah Martinez of Hereford

2nd Place - Keagan Lopez of Borger

3rd Place - Darien Lewis of Amarillo Palo Duro

4th Place - Lenie Ortiz of El Paso Bel Air

5th Place - Camden Offutt of Lubbock Monterey

6th Place - Justin Allen of El Paso Hanks

7th Place - Quentin Elam of Canyon West Plains

8th Place - Isaiah Montoya of El Paso Parkland 185 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mareetza Maceda of Hereford (Girls)

2nd Place - Dally Mcconnell of Bushland (Girls)

3rd Place - Addison Agalaba of Canyon West Plains (Girls)

4th Place - Miranda Garbalena of Dumas (Girls)

5th Place - Crystal Jimenez of Amarillo (Girls)

190 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brian Chase of Lubbock Monterey

2nd Place - Tripper Taylor of Pampa

3rd Place - Greg Guzman of Amarillo

4th Place - Aaron Rodela of El Paso Riverside

5th Place - Javyer Mendoza of Hereford

6th Place - Ashton Register of Canyon West Plains

7th Place - Oscar Rodriguez of Amarillo Palo Duro

8th Place - Trenton Gallow of Canyon West Plains 235 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ariana Maestas of Borger (Girls)

2nd Place - Alana Deal of El Paso Hanks (Girls)

3rd Place - Payton Redar of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)

4th Place - Jolee Jones of Dumas (Girls)

5th Place - Angel Sanchez of Dumas (Girls)

6th Place - Kennedy Juarez of Randall (Girls)

7th Place - Savanna Aguilera of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)

8th Place - Kristy Ortega of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)

215 - Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Damien Brown of Arlington Lamar

2nd Place - Brice Cothrin of Amarillo

3rd Place - Elijah Gaytan of El Paso Parkland

4th Place - Christian Kane of Pampa

5th Place - Jeziah Murillo of Hereford

6th Place - Damian Sanchez of Arlington Lamar

7th Place - Jacob Balderrama of El Paso Bel Air

8th Place - William Payne of El Paso Riverside