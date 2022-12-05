Hereford Boys, Dumas Girls Win Randall Ruckus Wrestling Meet
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the final results of the Randall Ruckus from Saturday at Randall High.
|Boys Team Scores
1. Hereford 209.5
2. Amarillo 186.0
3. Randall 180.5
4. Arlington Lamar 180.0
5. Lubbock Monterey 133.5
6. Canyon West Plains 131.5
7. El Paso Riverside 128.0
8. El Paso Bel Air 121.0
9. Pampa 110.0
10. All Saints Episcopal School 98.0
11. El Paso Hanks 89.0
12. Amarillo Palo Duro 72.5
13. Canyon 63.0
14. El Paso Parkland 62.0
15. Borger 44.0
16. El Paso Ysleta 13.0
17. Bushland 0.0
|Girls Team Scores
1. Dumas (Girls) 198.5
2. El Paso Hanks (Girls) 162.0
3. El Paso Bel Air (Girls) 126.0
4. Amarillo (Girls) 119.0
5. Randall (Girls) 93.5
6. Hereford (Girls) 78.0
7. El Paso Riverside (Girls) 71.0
8. Canyon West Plains (Girls) 62.0
9. Borger (Girls) 55.5
10. Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls) 26.0
11. Bushland (Girls) 20.0
12. All Saints Episcopal School 12.0
13. Pampa (Girls) 10.0
14. Canyon (Girls) 2.0
|106 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Michael Ruiz of Randall
2nd Place - Jose Palacios of Hereford
3rd Place - Tristan Andrade of Canyon West Plains
4th Place - Gavin Chambers of Amarillo
5th Place - Max Burger of Arlington Lamar
6th Place - Lincoln Berg of All Saints Episcopal School
7th Place - Julian Lopez of El Paso Ysleta
8th Place - Isamel Venzor of Canyon West Plains
|100 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Serese Guillen of Dumas (Girls)
2nd Place - Jamiyah Blount-Taylor of Amarillo (Girls)
3rd Place - Destiny Castillo of Hereford (Girls)
4th Place - Alexa Aguero of El Paso Hanks (Girls)
5th Place - Yadelyn Gavirio of Dumas (Girls)
6th Place - Karla Marinelarena of Dumas (Girls)
7th Place - Kamara Martinez of Dumas (Girls)
8th Place - Alessandra Camargo of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)
|113 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kody Tanimoto of All Saints Episcopal School
2nd Place - Ubaldo Gonzalez of Amarillo
3rd Place - Rylan Jones of Randall
4th Place - Nathan Spangler of Canyon West Plains
5th Place - Francisco Martinez of Hereford
6th Place - Oskar Vasquez of Arlington Lamar
7th Place - Brian Naing of Amarillo Palo Duro
8th Place - Angel Esparza of El Paso Hanks
|107 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Judith Sandoval of El Paso Hanks (Girls)
2nd Place - Berkley Funderburg of Dumas (Girls)
3rd Place - Nahim Arenas of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)
4th Place - Alyssa Navarrete of Randall (Girls)
5th Place - Grace Blankenburg of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
6th Place - Yraima Chairez of Dumas (Girls)
7th Place - Kamrie Cox of Dumas (Girls)
8th Place - Tessa Cook of Dumas (Girls)
|120 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Sean Fearance of Arlington Lamar
2nd Place - Diego Tino of Hereford
3rd Place - Ryder Neely of Canyon West Plains
4th Place - Jaymari Hewitt of El Paso Hanks
5th Place - John Hernandez of Lubbock Monterey
6th Place - Jaycob Banda of Amarillo
7th Place - Sawyer Dumas of Amarillo
8th Place - Samuel Flores of El Paso Ysleta
|114 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jazmin Briones of El Paso Hanks (Girls)
2nd Place - Bryce Budd of Amarillo (Girls)
3rd Place - Julianne Marquez of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)
4th Place - Iyana Vallejo of Amarillo (Girls)
5th Place - Kennedi Purcell of Dumas (Girls)
6th Place - Delilah Castillo of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
7th Place - Alexandra Scaggs of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)
8th Place - Jessica Marinelarena of Dumas (Girls)
|126 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jose Cervantes of Arlington Lamar
2nd Place - Aaron Munoz of El Paso Bel Air
3rd Place - Yann Kizzee of El Paso Riverside
4th Place - Michael Jesko of Hereford
5th Place - Austin Woodard of Canyon
6th Place - Kevin Carillo of Amarillo Palo Duro
7th Place - Jayden Casillas of El Paso Hanks
8th Place - Will Robertson of All Saints Episcopal School
|120 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Angelica Avitia of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)
2nd Place - Novia Castleberry of Amarillo (Girls)
3rd Place - Maira Villarreal of Hereford (Girls)
4th Place - Gracelynn Lawrence of Amarillo (Girls)
5th Place - Braylee Cothrin of Amarillo (Girls)
6th Place - Natalee Keenan of Dumas (Girls)
7th Place - Sophia West of Dumas (Girls)
8th Place - Jadalynn Escarsega of El Paso Riverside (Girls)
12th Place - Sofia Cano of Pampa (Girls)
12th Place - Logan Fowleer of Randall (Girls)
|132 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Larry Layman of All Saints Episcopal School
2nd Place - Nathan Bailey of Randall
3rd Place - Logan McHam of Randall
4th Place - Elijah Vasquez of Canyon West Plains
5th Place - Dylan Platts of Randall
6th Place - Isaiah Dudley of Pampa
7th Place - Jacob Perez of El Paso Hanks
8th Place - Jordan Mota of El Paso Bel Air
|126 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brianna Ruiz of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)
2nd Place - Zoe Reyes of El Paso Riverside (Girls)
3rd Place - Aaliyah Chairez of Dumas (Girls)
4th Place - Ember Morgan of Dumas (Girls)
5th Place - Mia Alonzo of Hereford (Girls)
6th Place - Micaylah Wagner of Pampa (Girls)
7th Place - Malery Lozano of Dumas (Girls)
8th Place - Daphne Hernandez of Amarillo (Girls)
12th Place - Chaselyn Bownds of Dumas (Girls)
12th Place - Payton Ertl of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
12th Place - Annicia Gonzales of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)
|138 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathaniel Ruiz of Randall
2nd Place - Jaden Valdez of Randall
3rd Place - Brodie Bedford of All Saints Episcopal School
4th Place - Jessie Gomez of Arlington Lamar
5th Place - Shane Ledford of Canyon West Plains
6th Place - Azael Pacheco of El Paso Riverside
7th Place - Alan Ruvalcaba of El Paso Bel Air
8th Place - Ty Hutchison of Amarillo
|132 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emily Loya of Dumas (Girls)
2nd Place - Julia Stevens of Borger (Girls)
3rd Place - Audi Pichardo of Dumas (Girls)
4th Place - Angelique Pacheco of El Paso Riverside (Girls)
5th Place - Mia Rodriguez of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
6th Place - Kelsie Conner of Bushland (Girls)
7th Place - Fatima Khan of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)
8th Place - Ryann Cave of Borger (Girls)
12th Place - Kendra Hernandez of Pampa (Girls)
12th Place - Amberly Tiffin of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
12th Place - Morgan Otero of Hereford (Girls)
|144 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - David Mora of Randall
2nd Place - Jose Garcia of El Paso Hanks
3rd Place - Anthony Simpson of Arlington Lamar
4th Place - Logan Gonzales of Amarillo
5th Place - Kevin Perez of El Paso Riverside
6th Place - Albert Galvan of Amarillo
7th Place - Angel Chavez of Canyon West Plains
8th Place - Jacob Bridwell of Pampa
|138 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Elaina Morgan of Dumas (Girls)
2nd Place - Myleigh Hammarbeck of Amarillo (Girls)
3rd Place - Jaydin Padilla of El Paso Hanks (Girls)
4th Place - Skylar Calvery of Dumas (Girls)
5th Place - Presley King of Dumas (Girls)
6th Place - Crystal De Avila of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)
7th Place - Valeria Gomez Luna of Dumas (Girls)
8th Place - Nallely Tellez of Hereford (Girls)
12th Place - Karley Swearingen of Canyon (Girls)
12th Place - Maddox Schaming of Amarillo (Girls)
12th Place - Karina Rodriguez of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
|150 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carson Heiselman of Randall
2nd Place - Jathan Rodriguez of Pampa
3rd Place - Arturo Lucero of El Paso Riverside
4th Place - Jason Strube of Canyon
5th Place - Zaidyn Samora of Lubbock Monterey
6th Place - Juan Carlos Rodriguez of Amarillo
7th Place - Luis Florez of Hereford
8th Place - Geovany Sanchez of Amarillo Palo Duro
|145 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emma Heaton of Randall (Girls)
2nd Place - Andrea Aguirre of Dumas (Girls)
3rd Place - Amalie Lucero of El Paso Hanks (Girls)
4th Place - Dinae Ramirez of Dumas (Girls)
5th Place - Lilly Bedford of All Saints Episcopal School
6th Place - Symphanie Hernandez of El Paso Riverside (Girls)
|157 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan Corrales of Lubbock Monterey
2nd Place - Cesar Enriquez of Hereford
3rd Place - Dax Daniel of Arlington Lamar
4th Place - Rudy Flores of Canyon
5th Place - Brayden Gonzales of Amarillo
6th Place - Giancarlo Falcon of El Paso Hanks
7th Place - Jaden Gomez of El Paso Parkland
8th Place - Christopher Davis of El Paso Bel Air
|152 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Sophia Fernandez of El Paso Hanks (Girls)
2nd Place - Lluvia Lopez of El Paso Riverside (Girls)
3rd Place - Morgan Green of Randall (Girls)
4th Place - Mariana Avalos of Dumas (Girls)
5th Place - Kadence Guardiola of Hereford (Girls)
6th Place - Korbyn Richardson of Amarillo (Girls)
7th Place - Abigail Maxwell of Canyon (Girls)
|165 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyler Webb of Amarillo
2nd Place - Gavin Guardiola of Lubbock Monterey
3rd Place - Ray Rodriguez of El Paso Bel Air
4th Place - Nathan Retana of El Paso Parkland
5th Place - Kaleb Gardea of Amarillo
6th Place - Clayton Mattox of Pampa
7th Place - Kanyn Hise of Randall
8th Place - Angel Chavez of El Paso Riverside
|165 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - J`Nessa Reynoso of Randall (Girls)
2nd Place - Arayla Archie of Amarillo (Girls)
3rd Place - Jasmine Vick of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)
4th Place - Kayla Cereceres of El Paso Hanks (Girls)
5th Place - Keygan Grubb of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
6th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
6th Place - Vriyhana Pizaro of Dumas (Girls)
8th Place - Brianna Maestas of Borger (Girls)
8th Place - Kylie O`Dell of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
12th Place - M`Kayla McDaniel of Dumas (Girls)
12th Place - Adalis Barrientes of Hereford (Girls)
|175 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Azariah Martinez of Hereford
2nd Place - Keagan Lopez of Borger
3rd Place - Darien Lewis of Amarillo Palo Duro
4th Place - Lenie Ortiz of El Paso Bel Air
5th Place - Camden Offutt of Lubbock Monterey
6th Place - Justin Allen of El Paso Hanks
7th Place - Quentin Elam of Canyon West Plains
8th Place - Isaiah Montoya of El Paso Parkland
|185 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mareetza Maceda of Hereford (Girls)
2nd Place - Dally Mcconnell of Bushland (Girls)
3rd Place - Addison Agalaba of Canyon West Plains (Girls)
4th Place - Miranda Garbalena of Dumas (Girls)
5th Place - Crystal Jimenez of Amarillo (Girls)
|190 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brian Chase of Lubbock Monterey
2nd Place - Tripper Taylor of Pampa
3rd Place - Greg Guzman of Amarillo
4th Place - Aaron Rodela of El Paso Riverside
5th Place - Javyer Mendoza of Hereford
6th Place - Ashton Register of Canyon West Plains
7th Place - Oscar Rodriguez of Amarillo Palo Duro
8th Place - Trenton Gallow of Canyon West Plains
|235 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ariana Maestas of Borger (Girls)
2nd Place - Alana Deal of El Paso Hanks (Girls)
3rd Place - Payton Redar of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)
4th Place - Jolee Jones of Dumas (Girls)
5th Place - Angel Sanchez of Dumas (Girls)
6th Place - Kennedy Juarez of Randall (Girls)
7th Place - Savanna Aguilera of El Paso Bel Air (Girls)
8th Place - Kristy Ortega of Amarillo Palo Duro (Girls)
|215 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Damien Brown of Arlington Lamar
2nd Place - Brice Cothrin of Amarillo
3rd Place - Elijah Gaytan of El Paso Parkland
4th Place - Christian Kane of Pampa
5th Place - Jeziah Murillo of Hereford
6th Place - Damian Sanchez of Arlington Lamar
7th Place - Jacob Balderrama of El Paso Bel Air
8th Place - William Payne of El Paso Riverside
|285 - Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eric Lucio of Hereford
2nd Place - Dallen Clift of Canyon
3rd Place - Antonio Morales of El Paso Bel Air
4th Place - Jakob Frias of Arlington Lamar
5th Place - Jesse White of Canyon West Plains
6th Place - Juan Gonzalez Alvarez of El Paso Riverside
7th Place - Noah Hernandez of Lubbock Monterey
8th Place - John Martinez of El Paso Parkland
