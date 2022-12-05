Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon.

According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area.

RCFD says crews remain on scene to control the incident.

7 RCFD units and 7 AFD units initially responded.

Officials say no injuries to plant employees or firefighters have occurred.

