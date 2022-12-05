Who's Hiring?
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning

Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon.(RCFD)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon.

According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area.

RCFD says crews remain on scene to control the incident.

7 RCFD units and 7 AFD units initially responded.

Officials say no injuries to plant employees or firefighters have occurred.

