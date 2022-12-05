City of Amarillo Utility Billing unable to accept payments due to system upgrade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments until Dec. 6.

During this time, payments will not be available online or by phone. Customers have access to mail in payments or place in the drop off box, located next to the front entrance of City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

There will no late fees charged or interruptions in water service from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.

Once the billing system upgrade is complete, there will be no change to current accounts.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.