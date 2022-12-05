Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

City of Amarillo Utility Billing unable to accept payments due to system upgrade

The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments until Dec....
The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments until Dec. 6.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments until Dec. 6.

During this time, payments will not be available online or by phone. Customers have access to mail in payments or place in the drop off box, located next to the front entrance of City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

There will no late fees charged or interruptions in water service from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.

Once the billing system upgrade is complete, there will be no change to current accounts.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve...
Reserve deputies activated in Hutchinson County due to rise in burglaries and theft

Latest News

Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow.
Traffic changes to start tomorrow on Soncy Rd due to construction
Roosevelt County New Mexico
Roosevelt County to waive dumping fees on Dec. 7-8 to combat illegal dumping
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The 47th District Attorney’s Office is set to host the 20th annual Tree off Angels Ceremony.
The 47th District Attorney’s Office to host 20th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony