Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

City of Amarillo provides ‘Explore the Four Pass’ holiday gift for golfers

The City of Amarillo is providing a holiday gift for golfers in Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo is providing a holiday gift for golfers in Amarillo.(Shane Battis)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is providing a holiday gift for golfers in Amarillo.

The “Explore the Four Pass” provides a round of golf at the city’s four courses, including the golf cart for just $120.

The four courses are the Comanche Trail which includes the Arrowhead and Tomahawk courses. Ross Rogers includes the Mustang and Wild Horse courses.

Passes are available through Dec. 31 at Ross Rogers Golf Course and Comanche Trail Golf Course.

The passes are redeemable through 2023 (based on available tee times.) Passes are limited to six per customer while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Officials working on multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve...
Reserve deputies activated in Hutchinson County due to rise in burglaries and theft

Latest News

Carpet Tech has launched it’s annual give-back week , bringing together its employees from five...
Carpet tech launches Give Back week in Amarillo and Clovis
Christmas Tree Contest
2ND CUP: NewsChannel 10 Christmas Tree Contest
Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Officials working on multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning