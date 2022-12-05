City of Amarillo provides ‘Explore the Four Pass’ holiday gift for golfers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is providing a holiday gift for golfers in Amarillo.

The “Explore the Four Pass” provides a round of golf at the city’s four courses, including the golf cart for just $120.

The four courses are the Comanche Trail which includes the Arrowhead and Tomahawk courses. Ross Rogers includes the Mustang and Wild Horse courses.

Passes are available through Dec. 31 at Ross Rogers Golf Course and Comanche Trail Golf Course.

The passes are redeemable through 2023 (based on available tee times.) Passes are limited to six per customer while supplies last.

