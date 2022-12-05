Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Carpet tech launches Give Back week in Amarillo and Clovis

Carpet Tech has launched it’s annual give-back week , bringing together its employees from five...
Carpet Tech has launched it’s annual give-back week , bringing together its employees from five locations to serve thousands who are seeking shelter and protection.(KCBD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas and CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Carpet Tech has launched it’s annual give-back week , bringing together its employees from five locations to serve thousands who are seeking shelter and protection.

Each week starting today, Dec. 5, Carpet Yech locations will serve food, donate supplies, clean or share a portion of the company’s proceeds to give back.

In Amarillo, Carpet Tech give back efforts include:

  • Monday: In-Kind Carpet Cleaning to Refugee Services of Texas Amarillo
  • Tuesday: Supply delivery to Downtown Women’s Shelter
  • Wednesday: Supply delivery to Another Chance House
  • Thursday: Furniture donation to The Mustard Seed
  • Friday: Meal delivery to The PARC

In Clovis, Carpet Tech gives back efforts include:

  • Monday: Running Several Meals on Wheels Routes
  • Tuesday: Meal delivery to Hope Children’s Home
  • Wednesday: Supply delivery to Hartley House
  • Thursday: Served meal to residents of Lighthouse Mission
  • Friday: Food donation to Community Services Center

“We designed Give Back week to touch people in need. Our goal is to show love and compassion to those who need it most this time of year by giving back,” Henderson said.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Officials working on multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve...
Reserve deputies activated in Hutchinson County due to rise in burglaries and theft

Latest News

Christmas Tree Contest
2ND CUP: NewsChannel 10 Christmas Tree Contest
The City of Amarillo is providing a holiday gift for golfers in Amarillo.
City of Amarillo provides ‘Explore the Four Pass’ holiday gift for golfers
Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Officials working on multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning