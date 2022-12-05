Carpet tech launches Give Back week in Amarillo and Clovis

AMARILLO, Texas and CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Carpet Tech has launched it’s annual give-back week , bringing together its employees from five locations to serve thousands who are seeking shelter and protection.

Each week starting today, Dec. 5, Carpet Yech locations will serve food, donate supplies, clean or share a portion of the company’s proceeds to give back.

In Amarillo, Carpet Tech give back efforts include:

Monday: In-Kind Carpet Cleaning to Refugee Services of Texas Amarillo

Tuesday: Supply delivery to Downtown Women’s Shelter

Wednesday: Supply delivery to Another Chance House

Thursday: Furniture donation to The Mustard Seed

Friday: Meal delivery to The PARC

In Clovis, Carpet Tech gives back efforts include:

Monday: Running Several Meals on Wheels Routes

Tuesday: Meal delivery to Hope Children’s Home

Wednesday: Supply delivery to Hartley House

Thursday: Served meal to residents of Lighthouse Mission

Friday: Food donation to Community Services Center

“We designed Give Back week to touch people in need. Our goal is to show love and compassion to those who need it most this time of year by giving back,” Henderson said.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.