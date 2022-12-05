The Canadian Wildcats- last team in the Panhandle still in the playoff run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After Happy and Wellington were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday night we have made our way down to having one football team in the Panhandle area battling it out make it to AT&T Stadium- the Canadian Wildcats.

After a surprising 1-2 state, the Wildcats have turned things around in dominant fashion. In their 11-game win streak, the Wildcats have look virtually unbeatable with their smallest margin of victory still being 28 points.

If they win two more games, they will have their 6th state championship in school history, with all of the coming in the last 15 years.

First, they face the undefeated Gunter Tigers, who they faced four years in a row from 2016-2019. Canadian is 2-3 in the all-time series. Gunter has arguably been the 2nd-most dominat team of the last 15 years with two state championships in 2016 and 2019.

The semifinal match up will be on Friday at 6 p.m. at Abilene Christian University.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.