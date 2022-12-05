Amarillo Police: Officials working on multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
According to the report, officials are on the scene of a multiple vehicle accident in the northbound lanes of Canyon Drive, just before the interchange.
All northbound lanes are being affected.
Please avoid the area or expect delays.
