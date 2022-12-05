Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor after a reverse online sting operation.

According to officials, on Friday, December 2, SVU detectives and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement unit investigated a Reverse Online Sting Operation.

The operation targeted online pedophiles using officers who were portraying themselves online as a 16-year-old girl.

38-year-old Albert Haschke and 41-year-old Robert Heatley were arrested on Friday.

52-year-old Michael Debose, was arrested on Sunday, December 4.

Officials say all three were charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a 3rd Degree Felony.

