Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor after a reverse online sting operation.
According to officials, on Friday, December 2, SVU detectives and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement unit investigated a Reverse Online Sting Operation.
The operation targeted online pedophiles using officers who were portraying themselves online as a 16-year-old girl.
38-year-old Albert Haschke and 41-year-old Robert Heatley were arrested on Friday.
52-year-old Michael Debose, was arrested on Sunday, December 4.
Officials say all three were charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a 3rd Degree Felony.
