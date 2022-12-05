Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Parks and Rec set to host annual Breakfast with Santa

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is set to host their annual Breakfast with Santa.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Warford Activity Center - Full Gym.

There will be a pancake bar, holiday-themed activities, photo opportunities with Santa and more.

Tickets for the event are $7 per person or $35 for a family of 5 or more. Limited space is available.

To register for the event, click here.

