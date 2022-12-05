AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs.
According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs.
In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring with layoffs effective February 1, 2023, and the separation should stretch to June 13.
The letter said some employees may be offered work by the business, taking over operations for AIG.
