AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs.

According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs.

In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring with layoffs effective February 1, 2023, and the separation should stretch to June 13.

The letter said some employees may be offered work by the business, taking over operations for AIG.

We anticipate that 461 employees will be affected by this action during the period from February 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023, and each of these employees will receive at least 60 days written notice of the termination of their employment in accordance with WARN. Some of the affected employees will be offered employment by the third-party provider to whom the impacted business functions are being outsourced.

