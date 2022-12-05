Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs.

According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs.

In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring with layoffs effective February 1, 2023, and the separation should stretch to June 13.

The letter said some employees may be offered work by the business, taking over operations for AIG.

An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs.(Source: American General Life Insurance Company)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve...
Reserve deputies activated in Hutchinson County due to rise in burglaries and theft

Latest News

Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor...
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school
More than 130 Texas public school districts including Amarillo, Borger, River Road , Dumas,...
Texas schools participate in new standardized testing system, possibly replacing STAAR
The ‘Together We Can Food and Fund Drive’ helps many programs the High Plains Food Bank offers...
‘Together We Can’: HPFB needs your help to feed more seniors in the Panhandle