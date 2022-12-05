The 47th District Attorney’s Office to host 20th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 47th District Attorney’s Office is set to host the 20th annual Tree off Angels Ceremony.

The Tree of Angels Ceremony honors and remembers victims of violent crimes.

Families and friends of victims will have the opportunity to bring an Angel and put it on the tree in remembrance of lost loved ones.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building.

For more information on the event or to RSVP, call 806-379-2325.

