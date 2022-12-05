Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The 47th District Attorney’s Office to host 20th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony

The 47th District Attorney’s Office is set to host the 20th annual Tree off Angels Ceremony.
The 47th District Attorney’s Office is set to host the 20th annual Tree off Angels Ceremony.(47th District Attorney's Office)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 47th District Attorney’s Office is set to host the 20th annual Tree off Angels Ceremony.

The Tree of Angels Ceremony honors and remembers victims of violent crimes.

Families and friends of victims will have the opportunity to bring an Angel and put it on the tree in remembrance of lost loved ones.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building.

For more information on the event or to RSVP, call 806-379-2325.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve...
Reserve deputies activated in Hutchinson County due to rise in burglaries and theft

Latest News

Drivers will need to be aware of traffic changes on Soncy Road starting tomorrow.
Traffic changes to start tomorrow on Soncy Rd due to construction
Roosevelt County New Mexico
Roosevelt County to waive dumping fees on Dec. 7-8 to combat illegal dumping
The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will not be able to receive payments until Dec....
City of Amarillo Utility Billing unable to accept payments due to system upgrade
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE