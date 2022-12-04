Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M Lady Buffs capture the NCAA DII National Championship title

WT wins NCAA DII national championship(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs won the NCAA DII National Championship title today with a 3-1 victory over Concordia-St. Paul in Seattle, Washington.

WT lost the first set 23-25, took the second set 25-23, won the third set 25-20, and rounded it out with a 28-26 victory in set four.

This is WT’s first national championship win since 1997 win they beat Barry 3-2. Now the Lady Buffs are 4-1 in national championship games, there only loss being to Concordia-St. Paul back in 2009.

The Lady Buffs have been dominate all season long. They went 16-0 in Lone Star Conference play, winning both the regular season title and the postseason tournament title. Including the win today, WT went on a 26 game winning streak. The last game that they lost was against UT Tyler on September 10th.

The volleyball team punched their ticket to the NCAA quarterfinals after winning the NCAA South Central Regional in Denver, Colorado. In the Elite Eight, the Lady Buffs beat the Wingate Bulldogs in a five set battle. In the Semifinals, they took on Missouri-St. Louis and won 3-1, which in turn gave them the chance to face Concordia-St. Paul today in the championship match.

