Warming and Drying Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After some rain showers moved into the area last night, those have since moved out, making way for a fairly dry, but cloudy day today. We’ll see highs climb into the mid 60′s thanks to some SW winds entering the area. The clouds stick around tonight for most, causing temps to stay on the mild side, dropping into the upper 40′s. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week (and possibly of the rest of the year) with temperatures building into the low 70′s. The clouds will partially stick around for the first half of the day, but will clear out Monday afternoon, making way for mainly sunny skies.

