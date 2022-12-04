Who's Hiring?
Warming and Drying Up

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After some rain showers moved into the area last night, those have since moved out, making way for a fairly dry, but cloudy day today. We’ll see highs climb into the mid 60′s thanks to some SW winds entering the area. The clouds stick around tonight for most, causing temps to stay on the mild side, dropping into the upper 40′s. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week (and possibly of the rest of the year) with temperatures building into the low 70′s. The clouds will partially stick around for the first half of the day, but will clear out Monday afternoon, making way for mainly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust
Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia.
Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
A man is facing federal charges after DPS finds around $490,000 worth of drugs during the...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $490,000 worth of drugs during investigation in Panhandle

Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Damp Weekend
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Saturday