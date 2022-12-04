Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.(Wheeler County Sheriff's Office)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.

Early Friday morning, a Wheeler County Deputy stopped a vehicle for running the stop sign at Highway 83 and Route 66.

Throughout the traffic stop probable cause was gained and a probable cause vehicle search was conducted.

During the search, deputies found approximately 23 pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs were found concealed in the doors of the vehicle.

Those in the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Wheeler County Jail where they were booked for Manufacture or Delivery of a controlled substance PG1 over 400 grams.

According to the DEA, the methamphetamine is worth more than $800,000 street value.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
Siblings are facing federal charges after DPS found $4 million worth of drugs during a traffic...
Siblings facing federal charges after DPS finds $4 million worth of drugs in Oldham County
Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia.
Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia

Latest News

Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia.
Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia
The Amarillo Public Library in downtown is having an end of the year bargain sale on books...
Amarillo Public Library in downtown hosting end of the year bargain sale this weekend
City of Clovis, NM
Clovis commissioners table measure that would create a sanctuary for unborn
Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place.
Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight