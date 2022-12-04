Shamrock traffic stop leads to drug bust

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a drug bust in Shamrock.

Early Friday morning, a Wheeler County Deputy stopped a vehicle for running the stop sign at Highway 83 and Route 66.

Throughout the traffic stop probable cause was gained and a probable cause vehicle search was conducted.

During the search, deputies found approximately 23 pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs were found concealed in the doors of the vehicle.

Those in the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Wheeler County Jail where they were booked for Manufacture or Delivery of a controlled substance PG1 over 400 grams.

According to the DEA, the methamphetamine is worth more than $800,000 street value.

