Reserve deputies activated in Hutchinson County due to rise in burglaries and theft

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve deputies because of a rise in burglaries and thefts.(MGN)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is activating available reserve deputies because of a rise in burglaries and thefts.

According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, they will also be stacking multiple shifts with more deputies than usual and then focusing on locating suspects involved and will place them jail.

If you have any information regarding stolen property or any related crimes, you are asked to contact the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 274-6343.

