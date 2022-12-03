Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia.

Tulia Police Department said around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the area of Northwest 5th Street and North Briscoe Avenue on someone who was shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital, was later released, and is in stable condition.

Police said they don’t think it was a random event and that those involved know each other.

If anyone has information or video footage of vehicles in the area during the time of the shooting, call TPD at (806) 995-3555.

