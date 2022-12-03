Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Damp Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a mostly dry day today, showers move into the region tonight. They won’t be long-lasting, but some showers may contain some brief heavy downpours at times. They look to clear out by tomorrow morning, but the clouds will stick around for most of the day tomorrow. Temperatures, however, will warm up a good bit tomorrow to right around the 60 degree mark.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
Siblings are facing federal charges after DPS found $4 million worth of drugs during a traffic...
Siblings facing federal charges after DPS finds $4 million worth of drugs in Oldham County
Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia.
Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Saturday
Cooler Saturday
Shelden Web Graphic
Looking at the rest of the weekend