Damp Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a mostly dry day today, showers move into the region tonight. They won’t be long-lasting, but some showers may contain some brief heavy downpours at times. They look to clear out by tomorrow morning, but the clouds will stick around for most of the day tomorrow. Temperatures, however, will warm up a good bit tomorrow to right around the 60 degree mark.

