Windy Friday, Damp Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be he warmest day we’ve seen in quite a few weeks, with highs building into the low to mid 70′s, thanks to some strong westerly winds entering the area. Sustained winds will range from 20-30 mph, with wind gusts possibly topping 50 mph at times. A cold front will blow through the region tonight, cooling down temperatures once again. Tomorrow we will only see highs in the upper 40. A disturbance will move through the area Saturday into Sunday, giving us a chance for showers Saturday night, especially south. It won’t be anything too widespread, but a few places could see a measurable amount of rain.

