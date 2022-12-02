Who's Hiring?
Windy Friday, Damp Weekend

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be he warmest day we’ve seen in quite a few weeks, with highs building into the low to mid 70′s, thanks to some strong westerly winds entering the area. Sustained winds will range from 20-30 mph, with wind gusts possibly topping 50 mph at times. A cold front will blow through the region tonight, cooling down temperatures once again. Tomorrow we will only see highs in the upper 40. A disturbance will move through the area Saturday into Sunday, giving us a chance for showers Saturday night, especially south. It won’t be anything too widespread, but a few places could see a measurable amount of rain.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

