Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

West Texas A&M volleyball head coach Kendra Potts named Division II national Coach of the Year

VIDEO West Texas A&M volleyball head coach Kendra Potts named Division II national Coach of the Year
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M volleyball head coach Kendra Potts has been named the Division II national Coach of the Year.

The AVCA announced the news on Twitter this morning ahead of the Lady Buffs elite eight match against Wingate. Potts went 30-4 this season including a 16-0 record in the LSC. The AVCA also cited the Lady Buffs sweep of #1 ranked MSU Denver in their post announcing the honor. Last week, star player Torrey Miller talked about what made coach Potts so deserving of her regional Coach of the Year award.

“She is like a second mom to all of us.” Miller said. “She’s definitely more than just volleyball. After I leave WT she’ll be a forever friend in my life. It’s been awesome being coached by her. She is the most deserving people I could ever think to get this award. She puts the work in, day-in and day-out. She makes this more than volleyball. That is more special than anything... She cares about us and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Lady Buffs took care of business in Seattle against Wingate in a hard fought five set match and now prepare for a final four match against Missouri - St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
Amarillo drag show protest
Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years

Latest News

West Texas A&M men and women pick up wins in LSC opener.
West Texas A&M basketball men’s and women’s teams open up conference play with wins against UAFS
Canyon Eagles
Students supporting students year round at Canyon High School
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: NewsChannel 10 Rylee Robinson