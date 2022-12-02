West Texas A&M volleyball head coach Kendra Potts named Division II national Coach of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M volleyball head coach Kendra Potts has been named the Division II national Coach of the Year.

The AVCA announced the news on Twitter this morning ahead of the Lady Buffs elite eight match against Wingate. Potts went 30-4 this season including a 16-0 record in the LSC. The AVCA also cited the Lady Buffs sweep of #1 ranked MSU Denver in their post announcing the honor. Last week, star player Torrey Miller talked about what made coach Potts so deserving of her regional Coach of the Year award.

“She is like a second mom to all of us.” Miller said. “She’s definitely more than just volleyball. After I leave WT she’ll be a forever friend in my life. It’s been awesome being coached by her. She is the most deserving people I could ever think to get this award. She puts the work in, day-in and day-out. She makes this more than volleyball. That is more special than anything... She cares about us and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Lady Buffs took care of business in Seattle against Wingate in a hard fought five set match and now prepare for a final four match against Missouri - St. Louis.

