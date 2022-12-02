West Texas A&M basketball men’s and women’s teams open up conference play with wins against UAFS

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 25th ranked West Texas A&M Buffaloes and 5th ranked Lady Buffs both started off conference play on the right foot.

Both teams picked up a win in their first conference game of the season against Arkansas - Fort Smith on Thursday night. The women came away with a 79-69 victory. Four Lady Buffs scored in double figures with Lauren Taylor’s 15 leading the way. The Lady Buffs stay undefeated on the season, moving to 9-0.

The men took down UAFS 83-77 to pick up their third straight victory. Both teams play at home again this Saturday against Oklahoma Christian. Damion Thornton was close behind with 19 off the bench. Star guard Julius Brown led the team in scoring with 21 points.

