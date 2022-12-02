Wellington takes on New Home in the quarterfinals

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets are taking on the New Home Leopards tonight for the 2A Division 2 quarterfinals. This is Wellington’s second playoff game in a row at Happy State Bank Stadium. Both the Skyrockets and Leopards, who put out the Clarendon Broncos last week, are coming into this matchup 12-1 and reigning district champions.

The Skyrockets are sitting at two wins away from their second state championship in school history, their first being in 2013.

Coming into tonight’s game, Wellington has outscored it’s last eight opponents by 353 points. This season, the Skyrockets have played and beaten playoff teams such as Panhandle and Clarendon. Plus, they are coming off of a big 26-7 win over Vega last week. Wellington’s defense has been a huge part of that success, as they have only allowed 89 points all season long.

With a win tonight, the Skyrockets would face off against the winner of Albany and Collinsville next week for the state semifinals.

