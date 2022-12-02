Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Wellington takes on New Home in the quarterfinals

Wellington celebrates another playoff victory.
Wellington celebrates another playoff victory.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets are taking on the New Home Leopards tonight for the 2A Division 2 quarterfinals. This is Wellington’s second playoff game in a row at Happy State Bank Stadium. Both the Skyrockets and Leopards, who put out the Clarendon Broncos last week, are coming into this matchup 12-1 and reigning district champions.

The Skyrockets are sitting at two wins away from their second state championship in school history, their first being in 2013.

Coming into tonight’s game, Wellington has outscored it’s last eight opponents by 353 points. This season, the Skyrockets have played and beaten playoff teams such as Panhandle and Clarendon. Plus, they are coming off of a big 26-7 win over Vega last week. Wellington’s defense has been a huge part of that success, as they have only allowed 89 points all season long.

With a win tonight, the Skyrockets would face off against the winner of Albany and Collinsville next week for the state semifinals.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest...
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been...
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers.
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
A deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was in a single-vehicle rollover today.
Randall County deputy’s vehicle rolls over while responding to call
The Amarillo Fire Department has extinguished the structure fire at SE 27th and Ross street.
Officials: 1 injured after structure fire at SE 27th area

Latest News

Happys takes on Westbrook in the Semifinals
The Happy Cowboys take on Westbrook in the Semifinals
Canyon Eagles
Students supporting students year round at Canyon High School
The mutual support, respect and bond of organizations at Canyon High School doesn’t stop after...
The mutual support, respect and bond of organizations at Canyon High School doesn’t stop after footb
River Road cuts the ribbon on new state of the art performance center.
River Road unveils new performance center for students