Very Windy

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A very windy day Friday, ahead of another cold front. By midday and through mid-afternoon the west wind will be sustained at 25-35 miles per hour and likely gusting over 50 mph. By early evening a cold front will push south across the region. The wind will loosen up around sunset but still be gusty behind the front. Temperatures will top out on Friday in the low 70s and drop into the 20s by Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

