Students supporting students year round at Canyon High School

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - At Canyon High School, the extracurricular organizations take the cake on supporting and encouraging one another.

“We both love to promote everybody else’s will, the Ag left for state yesterday morning, and the band and our football teams were out there sending them off. The cheerleaders in January are going to compete their state competition and we’ll always do something for them to send them off. This board always likes to have that campus involvement,” said Todd Winfrey, head football coach, Canyon High School.

Here at Canyon High School, the football coach and the band director have a special bond and want their children and their organizations to support and respect one another.

“It’s just that special friendship and then it’s wrapped around two programs that do a lot together but even when we get out of football season we still like to represent our school and work together, all year long,” says Winfrey.

When asked about the bond that the organizations have, Winfrey said it starts with mutual respect.

“It’s a mutual respect amongst two programs but I think equal mutual respect just me and him the two directors of that deal. It just kind of starts with the community atmosphere we have here in Canyon where you just want everybody to be great and to support each other,” says Winfrey.

The band director agreed.

“We want to see success from all those organizations. We want to be there to back and to respect those organizations. We not only want that for our students, we model that as faculty members,” says Canyon High School Director of Bands Eric Wrath.

The phrase “play for the C” was initially used for just the football team, but has since been adopted all throughout the school. The phrase essentially means playing for something bigger than yourself, those who came before you, after you and for those that have helped you along the way; playing for this proud community and school.

“It’s about being all in and that really means all students all in all the time for every organization they’re a part of,” says Wrath.

The mutual support, respect and bond of organizations at Canyon High School doesn’t stop after football season is over.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.