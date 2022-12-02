Siblings facing federal charges after DPS finds $4 million worth of drugs in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Siblings are facing federal charges after DPS found $4 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

According to criminal complaint, on Nov. 24, at around 10:25 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a Nissan Murano on I-40 for speeding.

After identifying the driver as Carlos Amezquita Martinez and the passenger as Vanessa Amezquita Martinez, the trooper asked about the odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

The trooper then searched the vehicle, finding a marijuana blunt near the radio console area and some user amount of marijuana in the back-seat area.

He also found four boxes in the back seat area on the passenger side. The boxes contained several Ziplock bags with methamphetamine inside.

During an interview, Vanessa Martinez said she traveled from Georgia to California to see family. On the way to California, Carlos and her stopped in Dallas to pick up money from an unknown person and continued to travel to California.

She said once they got to California they met with two men they did not know in a parking lot. After Carlos spoke with them, the men loaded the boxes into the car and Vanessa and Carlos left.

Vanessa said they left California on Nov. 23, to travel back to Dallas. She admitted to knowing the boxes contained illegal narcotics and her brother Carlos asked her to take the trip with him and will pay her $1,000.

They were transporting the boxes to Dallas and then planned to return to Georgia.

After an interview with Carlos Martinez, the statement matched the story of what Vanessa said.

Carlos added that Vanessa and him were going to be paid for the trip once the drugs were delivered to the final destination.

According to the DEA, the drugs are worth around $4 million.

