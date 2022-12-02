Panhandle Community Services partners with Amarillo Public Library for Open Enrollment Assistance sessions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services has partnered with the Amarillo Public Library to help uninsured individuals and families get insurance coverage.

On several Saturdays during the Open Enrollment period, certified Health Care Navigators will be at different Amarillo Public Library locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Health Care Navigators will be there to help people understand, apply for, and enroll in Medicaid and Marketplace insurance. Including helping people discover low cost options and tax credits available through the Marketplace.

There are four sessions that you can attend, and all sessions will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 3 - Downtown Library - 413 SE 4th

Dec. 17 - Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W 45th

Jan. 7 - Northwest Branch Library - 6100 W 9th

Jan. 14 - Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W 45th

Health Insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace will end on Jan. 15.

